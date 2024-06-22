Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 254,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.