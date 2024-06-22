Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OMFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. 37,143 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.
About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.