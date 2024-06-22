Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. 37,143 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

