Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 28th

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,725 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

