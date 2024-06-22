Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 28th

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,725 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
