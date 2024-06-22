Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $480.18. 39,388,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.19.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

