Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,388,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

