Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,388,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.19.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.