Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

