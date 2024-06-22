Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.