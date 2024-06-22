Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:IMFL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 28,381 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What are earnings reports?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.