Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.32 and last traded at $75.32. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.
Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32.
