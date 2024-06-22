Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
HIYS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
