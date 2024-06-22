Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 7.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $208,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.07. 216,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,808. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

