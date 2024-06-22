Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.33

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.33 and traded as high as $66.08. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 4,726 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.