Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 417,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

