Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BATS SATO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

