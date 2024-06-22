Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS SATO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile
