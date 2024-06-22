Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS ICLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.77. 92,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
