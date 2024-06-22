Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $8.28 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00012879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $59.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00041015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,009,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,384,681 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

