International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 357,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.