Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

NTLA stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $46.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

