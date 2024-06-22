Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $218.20

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$218.20 and traded as high as C$221.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$220.29, with a volume of 328,285 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.