Insider Selling: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells A$38,437.50 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$38,437.50 ($25,455.30).
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Capital Investment Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.