Insider Selling: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells A$38,437.50 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$38,437.50 ($25,455.30).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

