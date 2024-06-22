Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,337. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $216.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.