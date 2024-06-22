Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.02. 5,106,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

