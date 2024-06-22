Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,879,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

