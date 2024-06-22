Inscription Capital LLC Has $932,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,350,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

