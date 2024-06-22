Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 489,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

