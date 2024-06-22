Inscription Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

