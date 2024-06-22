Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $107.31. 211,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

