Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 4,109 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.7% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. 34,445,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

