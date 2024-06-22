Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 92,507,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,359,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

