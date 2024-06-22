Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.03. 4,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April accounts for 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned 41.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.