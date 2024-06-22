Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 84,043 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,395,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

