Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $26,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,382,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 31,754,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

