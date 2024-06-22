Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,745,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 958,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

