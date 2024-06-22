Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lifted by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 9,700,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

