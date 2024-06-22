Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of IMO opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,766 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

