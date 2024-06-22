HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 792 Consensus PT from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 792 ($10.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 830 ($10.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £191,789.87 ($243,697.42). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 683.70 ($8.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 685.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 640.28. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

