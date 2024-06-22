Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $42.83. 929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

About Hoya Capital Housing ETF

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

