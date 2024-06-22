Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $80.14 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

