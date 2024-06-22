Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $246,876 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

