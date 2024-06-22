HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.