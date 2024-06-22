Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

HES opened at $146.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.30. Hess has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hess by 424.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,936,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

