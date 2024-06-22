Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.95

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €74.95 ($80.59) and traded as high as €83.38 ($89.66). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €83.30 ($89.57), with a volume of 190,515 shares changing hands.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.02.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

