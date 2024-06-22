Henderson Opportunities (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 20th

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOT opened at GBX 225 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.32. Henderson Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,071.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Harry Morgan bought 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($335.04). 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

