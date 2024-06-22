HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 5.46. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

