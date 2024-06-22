HC Wainwright Lowers Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target to $16.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 266.13% from the stock’s current price.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

