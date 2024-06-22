Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.90 ($0.66). 253,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 937,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.66).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Harmony Energy Income Trust
In other news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.40 ($5,022.11). 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Energy Income Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.