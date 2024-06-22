Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.90 ($0.66). 253,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 937,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.26.

In other news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.40 ($5,022.11). 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

