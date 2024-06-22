Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20

Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $75.51 million 25.78 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

