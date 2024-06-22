Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,342 ($17.05) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 1.6 %

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 803.93.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.