Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.92 ($18.19) and last traded at €16.88 ($18.15). Approximately 1,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.76 ($18.02).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

